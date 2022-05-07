Iran FM to UN chief: U.S. must take ‘brave and realistic’ decision

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has criticized the U.S. Senate bill against Iran, saying that the U.S. must make a “brave and realistic” decision in order to correct its past mistakes in efforts to revive the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres late on Friday during which some regional and international developments including the Vienna talks intended to lift sanctions on Iran, as well as the situation in Yemen, Afghanistan and Ukraine were discussed.

Amir Abdollahian told Gutters that the European Union is exchanging messages between Iran and the U.S. in attempts to resurrect the JCPOA.

He then went on to blame the U.S.’s “maximum pressure” campaign for the current situation.

Amir Abdollahian reiterated Iran’s policy that reaching a lasting, robust and fair agreement in Vienna entails adopting a realistic and brave decision by the U.S. government to redress its past mistakes.

A bipartisan substantial portion of senators voted late on Wednesday to endorse a Republican-led measure stating that any nuclear agreement with Tehran must confront what they called Iran's support for terrorism in the region, and that the U.S. should not lift sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to multiple people acquainted with classified Hill briefings on the subject, lawmakers from both parties said it was a preemptive strike to Biden's negotiating team, who have all but admitted in private that an agreement that goes beyond restricting Iran's nuclear program is no longer possible.

Continuation of ceasefire in Yemen is necessary

Elsewhere in the conversation, Amir Abdollahian referred to the temporary ceasefire in Yemen and said the continuation of the truce is necessary and called for the fulfillment of obligations in accordance with the ceasefire to remove the inhumane siege on Yemen.

Afghanistan situation “very concerning”

In continuation of his talks with Guterres, Iran’s top diplomat also called the security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan “very concerning” and underlined the need for the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in the country.

He also referred to the Afghan refugee influx to Iran and demanded that the UN fulfill its obligations regarding the refugees.

Amir Abdollahian further spoke about the surge in terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and also the problems stemming from poverty in the country. He then underscored the necessity to release frozen Afghan assets by the United States.

While pointing to logical expectations from the UN, the top Iranian diplomat thanked the world body’s chief for his efforts to establish peace and security.

Tehran supports political solution for Ukraine crisis

Amir Abdollahian also reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to the war in Ukraine and pointed to Tehran’s efforts to stay away from the war and focus on finding a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

He added it is necessary to pay attention to humanitarian aspects of the crisis in Ukraine.

Iran’s chief diplomat added the Ukraine war must not prevent attention of the international community to the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

During the conversation, the UN chief also thanked and welcomed Iran for its constructive efforts and stance in supporting the Yemen truce.

Guterres expressed hope that with the removal of all obstacles “we will witness the resumption of flights from Sanaa Airport and the reestablishment of link between Yemeni provinces and also the continuation of the ceasefire.”

The UN secretary general also welcomed steps toward normalization of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

The UN chief also underlined the significance of forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan and thanked Iran for accepting Afghan refugees and providing them with humanitarian aid.

In response to the Iranian foreign minister’s demand that the UN fulfill its responsibility regarding the refugees, Guterres expressed hope that the UN fund would be able to give more assistance to Iran in support of the refugees.

The UN secretary general also pointed to the importance of political initiatives to remove sanctions on Iran within the framework of the Vienna negotiations. He then expressed hope that the talks will continue and produce the desired results.

