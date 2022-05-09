Kenyan ambassador visits Kashan, appreciates its beauty 

TEHRAN – On Sunday, Nairobi’s ambassador to Tehran Joshua I. Gatimu visited several tourist attractions in the ancient city of Kashan, central Iran.

Gatimu, who was accompanied by some embassy staff, toured the Tapeh Sialk (Sialk Hill) and historical Bagh-e Fin (Fin Garden) among other sites, CHTN reported.

“Having been awestruck by the beauty of this city, I will encourage the people of my country to come and see it,” the ambassador said.

“I am very happy to be able to represent Kenya in a country with such a rich cultural and historical heritage, and I am also extremely pleased to be in Kashan where I will be able to see the history I have already read about in history books,” the news agency quoted the envoy as saying.

He also expressed his readiness to arrange everything needed for Iran and Kashan to be introduced to Kenya.

The history of Bagh-e Fin in its current shape dates back to the time of Shah Abbas I who was the 5th Safavid king of Iran and reigned from 1588 to 1629. However, some sources say the original premises date far back in time.

Because the oasis city of Kashan lies adjacent to the central Iranian desert, water is scarce, however, inside the garden, water superabundantly flows through a series of turquoise-colored pools and fountains.

The elevated cedars inside the garden that are up to 500 years old contribute to the scenic landscape while the profusion of orange trees permeate pleasant fragrance when the trees are in blossom.

Besides the bathhouse complex, the garden also embraces several historic structures such as a two-story edifice that was once used to be the lodging for the royal establishment.

The genuine concept of the Persian Garden that is deeply rooted in time interweaves natural elements with manmade components to embody an idea of creating a paradise on Earth by the means of artistic, philosophical, figurative, and religious notions.

The UNESCO website asserts that the flawless design of the Persian Garden, along with its ability to respond to extreme climatic conditions, is the result of an inspired and intelligent application of different fields of knowledge, i.e. technology, water management and engineering, architecture, botany, and agriculture.

Along with the UNESCO-registered Persian garden, the ancient city of Kashan boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric-covered bazaar, as well as some of central Iran’s best traditional mansions, some of which turned into boutique hotels now.

During the reign of the Seljuks (1051–1118), Kashan became famous for its textiles, pottery, and tiles, reaching high levels of accomplishment in each of these industries. Today, Kashan and its surrounding towns and villages are also widely known as a major center for the production of rose water, which is sold at outlets around the main tourist attractions and dedicated stores in the local bazaars.

