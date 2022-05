TEHRAN – Mahta Abdollahi from Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2022 Asia Cup - Stage II in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

She defeated Indian archer Bhajan Kaur 6-2 in the final match of women’s recurve.

Bangladesh’s Diya Siddique defeated her compatriot Beauty Ray to win the bronze medal.

Reza Shabani, Nima Naderi, Mohammad Hossein Golshani and Mahta Abdollahi represented Iran in the recurve competition.