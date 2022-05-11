Andrew Sinclair’s book on history of political use of terror comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – British writer Andrew Sinclair’s 2004 book “An Anatomy of Terror” has been published in Persian.

The book, which is a disturbing and original history of the political use of terror from antiquity to the present day, has been rendered into Persian by Khosro Sabri. Now is the publisher of the Persian edition.

The political use of terror has always been with us, whether in the murderous seizing of power by the ancients, through the outlawed campaigns of guerrillas, or via the state-sanctioned terror of war.

From Homer to Al Qaeda, terrorism has flourished in one form or another, bloodily shaping our history.

Andrew Sinclair’s unique book brilliantly explores the methods and thinking behind terrorism and shows how the nature of terror has not changed since the days of the Assassins and the Mongol hordes.

Meticulously researched and beautifully written, “An Anatomy of Terror” dissects the uses of atrocity from the Roman destruction of Carthage to the suicide attacks on the World Trade Center.

Bold, incisive and compelling, “An Anatomy of Terror” is an essential history for our times.

Sinclair is a leading novelist, historian and filmmaker as well as a lecturer on history, cinema and English literature.

He has written books about the CIA, Che Guevara and the Knight Templars.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Andrew Sinclair’s book “An Anatomy of Terror”.

