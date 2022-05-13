16 Iranian handicrafts receive National Seal of Excellence

TEHRAN – The National Seal of Excellence has been awarded to 16 works handcrafted by artisans native to Khorasan Razavi province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Traditional jewelry, pottery, cutting semi-precious stones, and traditional musical instruments are among the works granted with the National Seal of Excellence, Seyyed Javad Mousavi explained on Friday.

Handicrafts have been chosen for their innovation, creativity, natural raw materials, and environmental sustainability, the official noted.

Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province, is Iran’s holiest and second-largest city which embraces the shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

Dozens of five-star hotels and hostels are dotted across Mashhad. The city has also the highest concentration of water parks in the country, and it also embraces a variety of cultural and historical sites that are generally crowded. The metropolis is also a good place to buy top handwoven rugs and carpets, and it’s a staging post for travel to Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and little-touristic Khorasan regions.

Before the coronavirus puts almost everything on lockdown, Mashhad, played host to thousands of travelers and pilgrims who come from various Iranian cities, neighboring countries, and even across the globe to visit the holy shrine.

The National Seal of Excellence is given to high-quality, selected works to support craftspeople, improve the quality of their works and preserve the originality of this industry, and create sustainable employment.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

