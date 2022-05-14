Tehran exhibit explores traditional jewelry  

TEHRAN – Sets of traditional jewelry have been put on show at a solo exhibit currently underway at the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in northern Tehran.

Designed by Iranian artisan Elham Alirezai, the showcased collation is named after the ancient city of Isfahan, IRIB reported.

Her work is deemed to be a bridge between tradition and modernity in terms of personal ornamentation.

“Isfahan Collection is a symbol of the novelty of a new creation with styles and contexts that have been recorded in the art history of our country,” Alirezai said.

The exhibition will be running through May 19 at the mountainside parkland that used to be a royal summer residence during the Qajar and Pahlavi eras.

Saturated with a rich history and culture, the capital city of Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards.

The city has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

AFM