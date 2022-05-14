Defense Minister: Iran to beef up deterrence capability

TEHRAN - Promoting deterrence capability to counter threats is the main strategy, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani has said.

The Defense Ministry will continue its main mission which is to support armed forces and creating national power, Ashtiani said, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Referring to the Defense Ministry’s capabilities, especially in the field of joint technologies with the civilian sector, Ashtiani said his ministry is ready to assist other sectors in producing and transferring knowledge.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the brigadier general said the U.S. and its allies, especially the Israeli regime, are seeking unilateralism, imposing will on other nations, creating division, and provoking war between countries. Even they do not hesitate to kill innocent people, the minister added.

The defense chief went on to say that developing relations with neighbors, reinforcing interaction and multilateralism, paying attention to economy-oriented foreign policy, as well as strengthening the Resistance Front are on the agenda of Iran.