Oil Ministry supports investors in complementary industries: Oji

TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji said on Saturday that his ministry fully supports companies and contractors that invest in oil sector’s complementary industries, Shana reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022), Oji said: “This year, we will seriously support investors to enter the complementary industries chain.”

The official noted that the oil industry’s upstream sector, especially the petrochemical industry, has been given enough attention and been developed desirably, however, one of the problems of the country today is the lack of development of the complementary industries.

Oji said that one of the purposes of holding the Iran oil show is to determine the needs of the Oil Ministry’s major subsidiaries so that capable domestic contractors could assess the needs of the industry and sign cooperation agreements to meet them.

EF/MA

Photo: Oil Minister Javad Oji (L) and National Petrochemical Company Managing Director Morteza Shahmirzaei in Iran Oil Show 2020