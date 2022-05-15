Iran exports 17 bcm of gas in a year

TEHRAN- Iran exported 17 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) announced.

Majid Chegeni made the remarks in a press conference held on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) on Sunday.

The official also announced that the country has exported averagely 20 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day to Iraq in the past year, which is 35 mcm at the present.

“We also exported about nine mcm of gas to Turkey per day in the previous year”, he added.

Daily gas production up 45 mcm

The NIGC’s managing director also announced that Iran’s daily gas production increased 45 mcm in the past year.

He said that 98.4 percent of the cities in the country enjoy natural gas at the moment, which will reach 99 percent, and 85.4 percent of villages enjoy natural gas which will reach 89 percent.

The official put the number of cities and villages supplied with natural gas at 1,221, and 35,575, respectively, and said that gas is being supplied to 29 cities and 2,952 villages.

Chegeni put the number of subscribers at 28.5 million in the household sector, at 90,000 in industry sector, 60,000 in agriculture sector, and said that there are 2,280 CNG stations, 330 power plants, and 2,000 public units supplied with gas in the country.

He said that gas was supplied to six cities, 1,426 villages, 1,300 large industrial units, and 6,200 small industrial units in the previous year.

NIGC’s prioritized projects in this year

Elsewhere in his remarks, the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company referred to the priority projects of his company in 1401, and said “The main focus of the NIGC is to supply gas to deprived and remote areas, and in this year’s target, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Hormozgan province and the southern part of Kerman province have priority in gas supply.”

In recent days, the gas transferring pipeline to Zabol (in Sistan-Baluchestan) was put into operation and gas was injected in 220 kilometers of the pipeline. Also, projects related to southern Sistan-Baluchestan are underway, he added.

The 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday.

The motto of this year’s edition of the exhibit is “Knowledge-Based Oil, Iranian Production, and Global Export”.

The inauguration ceremony of the oil show was participated by Oil Minister Javad Oji, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Managing Director Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr, senior officials of oil industry, and some MPs.

MA/MA