Recovered relics to go on show in Ardabil

TEHRAN – Collections of recovered relics will go on show at a special exhibition in the city of Ardabil, northwest Iran.

The relics have been seized from illegal excavators (and smugglers), the provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Sunday.

In addition, the exhibit is set to feature metal detectors and other equipment seized from the excavators in Ardabil province.

Arranged by the provincial tourism directorate, the exhibition will commence in near future at the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble is a microcosm of Sufism where arrays of harmonious sun-scorched domes, well-preserved and richly-ornamented facades and interiors, and, above all, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility have all made a must-see stopover while traversing northwest Iran.

It is named after Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili (1253-1334), who was a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic practices. It embodies the essence of Sufi traditions by having a microcosmic ‘city’, which embraces a mosque, a madrasa, a library, a cistern, a bathhouse, kitchens, and a hospital, as well as religious houses amongst others. The place also boasts a remarkable collection of antique artifacts.

Developed between the early 16th century and the end of the 18th century, this place of spiritual retreat enjoys principal elements of traditional Iranian architecture to make the best use of existing space for accommodating a variety of functions.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

AFM