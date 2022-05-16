Sleep under the stars: where to pitch a tent in Iran

TEHRAN – Many people travel to Iran to visit ample spaces of prehistorical, ancient, and Islamic sites. Of course, it’s a great motivation to visit a country, another trump card is its pristine, natural landscapes.

You can savor being in the most picturesque and awe-standing views here and also take amazing shots.

Spending some time in camping spots in Iran, you can explore more of the Iranian wilderness and also save money as it’s very convenient.

There’s not any specific organized camping site in Iran, but simply choose a scenic green destination and fasten your tent.

In recent years, several historical mansions and rural houses across the country have been repurposed into eco-lodge units to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

The houses represent the indigenous culture, local customs, traditions, and stories, while the guests are served delicious food with local ingredients.

The growing tendency of tourists to experience indigenous and local cultures has made them want to get closer to natural and indigenous living conditions, experiencing the old-fashioned way of life, considering that staying in these eco-lodge units is much cheaper than other accommodation centers.

Here is a list of camping spots in Iran:

Damavand

The highest volcanic mountain in Asia and the highest mount in Iran, Damavand, lies in the foothills of the Alborz mountain range. It’s located near a northern city called Amol, south of the Caspian Sea. If you want to hike in Iran and have physical readiness for it, you have the option to camp in the magnificent Mount Damavand and savor exploring its beauties.

In this mount, different plants and trees like salix, pistachio, hazel, beech, and oak can be found. Many rivers with brown trouts flow. The famous frozen waterfall of the mount called Abshar-e Yakhi, which never melts. In springs, the slopes are covered with flowers and singing birds.

Kordestan

Kordestan can be another suitable camping spot in Iran. It’s a mountainous area full of natural attractions, surrounded by the Zagros Mountains.

Its rural district of Uramanat is a well-known tourist destination. The unique feature is that the roof of each lower house is the courtyard of the upper house. This architecture combines with nature and makes eye-catching landscapes, where campers stand in awe and can’t get enough of watching.

Set up your tent near this wonderful village and get a taste of its generous nature. Watch the stars in the pure sky of night, sip on a cup of Persian tea and clear your mind of any issue.

Lorestan

Famed as the land of waterfalls, Lorestan is a top option for backpackers.

After trekking and hiking some rolling mountainous roads, and watching the beautiful scenery of the snowy peaks of Zagros Mountain, marvelous Lake Gahar appears. The glittering surface and pure turquoise color of the lake are stunning and picturesque. The lake is situated near Oshtorankouh in the Zagros mountain range.

Golestan

Golestan province is a flourishing area along the Caspian Sea. It’s located in the northeast region of Iran.

Golestan National Park, which shares borders with North Khorasan province, is one of the best camping sites in Iran. Visitors have a chance to observe rare species of the wilderness during their stay.

Ardabil

Ardabil province amazes everyone with its rich culture and magnificence. Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year.

Deserts

One of the attractions, not easily found in many other countries, is deserts. Iran has pristine desert areas of special nature.

Local tour guides can take you to camping spots in the tranquil deserts and introduce you to different charms there.

Pure dunes, fresh air, and star gazing at night are all unique experiences. In some deserts like Varzaneh and Mesr, off-roading and camel-riding are available.

Isfahan

Isfahan province is full of different natural and historical charms. A diversity of mounts, hills, lakes, and deserts. Many campers come to see these eye-opening phenomena and take amazing shots to show the feast of nature.

The province offers a unique experience of visiting oasis villages with all their natural and cultural beauties. While traveling from Isfahan to Yazd, one of the best things you may do is spend a night in the central desert of Iran.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay. The country is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

AFM