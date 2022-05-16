AIMS President fox warns Iran’s Sports Ministry over country’s muaythai conflict

TEHRAN - International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) general secretary Stephan Fox who is also the vice-president of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) and President of the Alliance of Independent Recognized Members of Sport (AIMS) has warned that Iran’s Sports Ministry should not try to force muaythai to be part of a martial art federation.

The Iranian ministry has reportedly asked the muaythai association, headed by Javad Nasiri, to work under the supervision of martial arts association.

In response to the request, Fox has warned that the Iranian Sports Ministry should not intervene in the sport.

“I would like to contact you in regards to the situation in Iran with respect to muaythai, Muaythai and IFMA are an IOC recognized organization and sport, so we find it very concerning that the Ministry is trying to force muaythai to be part of a martial art federation in which many sports are neither recognized, WADA compliant or a signatory. Fair play and IFMA’s zero tolerance against cheating are a part of our foundation and it concerns me that the ministry, instead of following the Olympic Charter and protecting the autonomy and IFMA, appoints another person for muaythai,” Fox wrote in a letter to Sports Minister Hamid Sajadi.

“Minister, with all respect, we will not accept this, especially in my position as GAISF Vice President and AIMS President. I will put this matter on the Agenda of the next Council Meeting so I can inform the IOC and the recognized world of sport regarding this situation in Iran.

“I would like to ask for a meeting with Mr. Javad Nasiri (who has our full support in this matter) and the Ministry so that we can come to a solution that is in line with the IFMA Constitution, the Olympic Charter and the protection of the athletes,” he concluded.