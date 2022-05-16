Esmaeilzadeh leads Shahdab to victory over Taraz in Asian Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Prolific Amin Esmaeilnezhad scored a match-high 20 points including 14 spikes to steer Shahdab Yazd to 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17) win against Taraz VC and third victory in the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at Azadi Hall on Monday.

It was Iran’s Premier League champions’ third win in the competition.

Shahdab will play Iraqi side South Gas on Thursday in quarterfinals round.

The tournament is being held in Tehran, Iran from May 14 to 20.



The winners of the tournament will qualify for 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.