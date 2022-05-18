Shahdab to play Suntory in 2022 Asian Club Volleyball Championship semis

TEHRAN - Powerful Amin Esmaeilnezhad methodically tore the Iraqi defense into shreds with his exceptional attacks as Shahdab swept South Gas in thrilling straight sets 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 to reach the semifinals of the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at Azadi Hall on Wednesday.

The Iranian side will play Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, another Iranian side Paykan booked their place in the competition’s semifinals.

The tournament is being held in Tehran, Iran from May 14 to 20.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.