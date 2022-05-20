Paykan crowned champions of 2022 Asian Club Volleyball

TEHRAN – Paykan of Iran came from two sets down to beat Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds 3-2 (21-25, 26-28, 25-13, 25-20, 15-12) on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Shahdab swept past Taraz of Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-22) in the third-place match.

The tournament was held in Tehran, Iran from May 14 to 20.

It was Paykan’s eighth trophy in the competition, the most for any Asian team.



Paykan also qualified for 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.