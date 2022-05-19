Paykan to play Suntory in 2022 Asian Club Volleyball Championship final
TEHRAN – Paykan of Iran will play Japanese team Suntory Sunbirds in the final match of the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship on Friday.
Paykan defeated Kazakhstan’s Taraz 3-1 (34-36, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17) in the competition’s semifinals on Thursday in Tehran’s Azadi Hall.
Suntory also defeated Iran’s Shahdab 3-1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21) earlier in the day. The Japan’s V League champions now make a step closer to winning the Japan’s unprecedented title in the Asia’s topflight men’s club competition.
