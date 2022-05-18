Paykan into Asian Club Volleyball Championship semis

TEHRAN – Iran’s Paykan overpowered Iraqi side Erbil Sport Club 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-14) on Wednesday to book a place in the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship semifinals.

The Iranian star-studded team will play Kazakhstan’s Taraz in the stage on Thursday.

Paykan are the most decorated Asian club, winning the competition seven times.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.