TEHRAN – Adnan Shaverdi has been banned for four years after testing positive for performance-enhancing stanozolol and methandienone.

He came up positive in out-of-competition testing by Iran’s National Anti-Doping Organization (Iran NADO).

The four-year ban has started on Feb. 20, 2022 and will expire on Feb. 19, 2026.

Shaverdi currently plays for Abadan’s Palayesh Naft basketball team.