Gil Vicente complete signing of Ali Alipour

TEHRAN – Portuguese football club Gil Vicente completed the signing of Iranian forward Ali Alipour.

The 26-year-old forward has joined Gil Vicente from Maritimo on a two-year contract.

The former Persepolis striker played 65 games for Maritimo and scored 10 goals and provided two assists during his time in Madeira.

“Welcome to your new home, Ali Alipour. The ex-Marítimo striker signs for two seasons”, wrote Gil Vicente through his official page on the social network Facebook.