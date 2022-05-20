Iran unveils transport aircraft 

TEHRAN - The Iranian Defense Ministry on Thursday unveiled domestically-manufactured transport aircraft named Simorq (Phoenix).

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in Isfahan province. The aircraft has been produced by the specialists of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization.

“Given the developments in the region and the threats against the Islamic Republic, aircrafts play an important role in the transportation of cargo, personnel, and support for the armed forces on battlefields,” Ashtiani said.

Ashtiani said the ministry under his leadership has a great mission to increase the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic.

Meeting the needs of the armed forces in land, sea, air, and electronic warfare is a key priority of the ministry, Brigadier General Ashtiani stressed.

Simorq transport aircraft is a redesigned and advanced version of the same generation, which perfectly fits the needs of the country and Armed Forces, he said.