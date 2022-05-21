New IPOs to be held according to market conditions: TSE head

TEHRAN - Managing Director of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) Mahmoud Goudarzi said initial public offerings (IPOs) in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) will be prepared and held in accordance with market conditions and the balanced entry of liquidity into the market, IRIB reported.

The official further underlined the need for the development of technical infrastructure in the stock market, saying: “It seems that due to the importance of derivative transactions, the capital market, especially Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Tehran Stock Exchange, and the regulatory bodies should cooperate to strengthen the necessary technical infrastructure to see the further strengthening of derivative contracts in the market transactions.”

Back in March, TSE’s Admission Manager Mohammad-Amin Qahremani said that TSE was going to host 17 IPOs in the current Iranian calendar year.

According to Qahremani, several meetings were held in this regard and the necessary preparations have been made for holding the mentioned IPOs.

Asked about the schedule for the offerings, the official said determining the exact time for the mentioned offerings is not possible due to various factors including market conditions, preparation of various documents by companies, as well as other necessary measures such as holding introductory sessions based on new procedures.

“The list of mentioned companies has been made available to the public on the Tehran Stock Exchange website, under the "Publishers and Admissions" and "Stock Acceptance Cases" sections,” he explained.

Qahremani emphasized that the process of accepting and listing companies as one of the main missions of the Tehran Stock Exchange is always ongoing and has never stopped.

“In Tehran Stock Exchange, no process has been stopped in order to list or accept companies,” the official said, adding: “It is hoped that with the improvement of capital market conditions, we will also see an improvement in the valuing process of initial offerings.”

EF/MA