Failure to fix nuclear deal will be a gift to Trump

TEHRAN - A failure to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal will be celebrated by Donald Trump and his lieutenants like Mike Pompeo and other Iran hawks.

Inaction by Biden and his team to fix the nuclear pact will somehow vindicate Trump for his illegal move in abrogating the hard-won agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In that case, if Trump runs for president in 2024 elections, he will use his decision in quitting the nuclear deal in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 as a strong tool to attack Biden and his fellow Democrats and that his decision was right. Even if another hardline Republican race for the White House, he or she will also seek to justify the reckless decision.

When elected president, Biden said “America is back”. However, if he fails to materialize this promise, which one of its cornerstones is multilateralism, he will look weak both at home and abroad and will do a serious blow to America and the Democrats in particular.

It is more than a year that talks have started to revive the JCPOA, yet no breakthrough is seen. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is quite right that “the more we wait the more difficult it becomes to conclude negotiations.”

Biden should realize the urgency of the situation and show enough courage to remove the hurdles created by Trump to make a return to the JCPOA difficult.

The American president should be more worried about the global image of his country that suffered greatly during the Trump presidency rather than antagonizing the opponents who are eying on winning more seats in the upcoming mid-term congressional elections.

It will be highly regrettable to allow the negotiations that started in 2003 and finally led to the conclusion of the JCPOA in July 2015 and more than a year of efforts to revitalize it to collapse.

The U.S. and Iran can pin their hopes on settling certain other issues if the agreement is revived. A revived JCPOA may serve as a stepping stone to agree on certain issues which the two sides don’t differ such as war on terrorism and fighting climate change.

However, if the chance to fix the nuclear agreement is lost not only Trump and other Iran hawks, including those in Israel, will be delighted, other wrong-headed persons around the world will also be energized and disrespect to international law and multilateralism will be more undermined.

And finally, Biden must be careful not to fall into a trap set by Trump, his lieutenants and propagandists in Tel Aviv.