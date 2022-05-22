IRGC demolishes network of thugs affiliated with Israeli regime

TEHRAN— The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has announced in a statement the arrest of a network of thugs related to the Israeli regime's intelligence service.

The statement which was issued on Sunday afternoon said, “This network, by the direction of the Zionist regime's intelligence service, attempted to steal and destroy personal and public property, kidnap and obtain fake confessions through a network of thugs. The agents of this network were arrested by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and the Ministry of Intelligence.”

