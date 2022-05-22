IRGC colonel assassinated in downtown Tehran

  1. Politics
May 22, 2022 - 19:23

TEHRAN— The IRGC public relations office announced an IRGC colonel was martyred in downtown Tehran on Sunday at 4:00 pm.

Colonel Sayad Khodaei, who also fought against Daesh in Syria, was martyred in a terrorist act committed by “the anti-Revolution and agents affiliated with global arrogance,” the IRGC said in a press release.

Condoling the martyrdom of the Quds Force military man, it emphasized “the necessary action to identify and arrest the assailant or assailants is anticipated and underway.”

Related News

Tags

Leave a Comment

4 + 14 =