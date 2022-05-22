IRGC colonel assassinated in downtown Tehran

TEHRAN— The IRGC public relations office announced an IRGC colonel was martyred in downtown Tehran on Sunday at 4:00 pm.

Colonel Sayad Khodaei, who also fought against Daesh in Syria, was martyred in a terrorist act committed by “the anti-Revolution and agents affiliated with global arrogance,” the IRGC said in a press release.

Condoling the martyrdom of the Quds Force military man, it emphasized “the necessary action to identify and arrest the assailant or assailants is anticipated and underway.”