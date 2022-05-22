Sayyed Nasrallah on resistance against Israel 

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says martyr Mustafa Badr El-Din along with Imad Mughniyeh are among a generation, which he classed as the generation of 1982 who have been joined by younger resistance generations “protecting Lebanon to this day."

During a speech, marking the sixth of martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badr al-Din, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed he “is one of the symbols of this entire generation,” stressing that “he was present, in his name Dhu al-Fiqar, in all the battlefields, that is, the battlefields of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah lauded Badr al-Din for "carrying all the honors of a fighter and an injured man until he was martyred and spent his life facing the Zionists and the takfiris."

The noble actions and personalities of figures such as the martyr Badr al-Din are in line with the Hezbollah figures whose acts of resistance to foil Israeli regime plots only became known in the public sphere after his martyrdom and is among the figures whose names, faces and roles are kept from the public eye when they were alive, Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

Sayyed Nasrallah touched on the Palestinian Nakba (catastrophe), the day the Zionist entity was created and the Palestinians were forced to leave their ancestral homes 74 years ago.

Regarding the Palestinian Nakba, Sayyed Nasrallah said that “the Nakba of the 15th of May was not only the Nakba of Palestine, but the Nakba of all Arabs in the region, Muslims and Christians and it is an incident whose calamities and pain do not end,” noting that “the most important thing now regarding this Nakba is the position of the people. The Palestinian people during all these decades are still suffering from the calamities of this Nakba,”

“All our problems in this region, from wars, offensives, dangers, massacres, the theft of natural resources began with the Nakba in 1948 and continues to this day 74 years later.”

But the Hezbollah Chief praised the Palestinian willpower after all these decades, pointing to what has occurred in the past weeks (in the occupied territories where Palestinians have risen against brutal Israeli attacks) and the sword of al-Quds battle last year.”

Nasrallah pointed out that “the most important message of the Palestinian people is that they are no longer waiting for Arab nations, an Arab League, or the United Nations to come to their rescue,”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah added that the Palestinian people "made their choice a long time ago, and today they are present in the battlefield. Over the past few decades, more Palestinians view armed resistance [against the occupation] than at any time [since the creation of Israel]

Stressing that “the advantage of Mustafa Badr El-Din’s generation is that it did not wait for Arab countries, Islamic organizations, an international community and an international security council, but rather started the Lebanese resistance” in the country, in the first hours of the Israeli invasion when Israeli regimes forces managed to reach the Lebanese capital Beirut, take over the entire south and the rest of the country was under danger of being taken over.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah pointed out that "relations with the Arab world are among the constants that there is no discussion about, but no one should be under the illusion that they were able to protect Lebanon," stressing that "in the face of the occupation and protecting Lebanon from threats, the Arab world could not and can not protest Lebanon, just as it could not and can not protect Palatine."

“The only Arab country that stood with and supported Lebanon” Sayyed Nasrallah said “was Syria” and among the Islamic world “The Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also noted during his speech that "according to experts, some of the countries that normalized ties with Israel are struggling economically, and they are on the brink of collapse. One of them has already started selling its assets," he revealed.

Addressing those who say the government should take the role of the resistance movement, the Hezbollah Chief highlighted that different Presidents have served terms in the country who played their roles as commanders in chief of the armed forces but asked when did they ever manage to liberate Lebanon from Israel occupation and keep Lebanon safe from Israeli threats and dangers?

Since 1992, the governments he said chose the worst option: “negotiating with the Israeli enemy”. And what results did they achieve? He asked.

“They even signed a document with the regime, a negative agreement that violates Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Nasrallah added that "the team that signed the May 17 agreement is the same today that calls for sovereignty and relations in the Arab world," adding that "it is necessary to strive to build a just and capable state, but the basis is the authority that governs this state and its connections."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah stressed that "the resistance contributed to uncovering and dismantling many Israeli spy networks, in cooperation with the security services," noting that the latter "is determined to proceed with dismantling the spy networks," calling on "all leaders to support this trend."

Nasrallah added that "in light of the resistance's capabilities, the Israelis are in need of many agents, and their recruitment begun in a clumsy and unprofessional manner," adding "the martyr commander Badr al-Din spearheaded the battle to dismantle car bombs at the beginning of the confrontation of Takfiri terrorism [in Lebanon]."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah indicated that "the choices of our political team have always been the right ones, and they have won since 1982 until today," explaining that "the issue in Lebanon is a question of choices, since the invasion until today, and throughout the global war that was launched against Syria."

Sayyed Nasrallah added that "the division in Lebanon still exists, and today it is acute, and therefore we are facing challenges," addressing those who "talk about national affiliations," saying, "We are the most concerned with preserving the country and its identity."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah said the group can play a big role in the country declaring, "we are here, we were born here and here we will be buried, and no one expects that we will weaken or abandon our country for which we paid all this precious blood," noting that "we in Lebanon today are facing great and very dangerous challenges."

Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that "the imminent challenge is the economic and living crises, the bread, medicine and electricity crises, not the resistance weapon,” he reiterated the importance of drilling for oil in the Mediterranean, saying this is "the best chance of getting out of the crises the country is facing instead of begging and asking for loans from the International Monetary Fund."

The Hezbollah chief commented on the reports surrounding former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker referencing the top U.S. diplomat's words about the parties funded by Washington, "Schenker, who knows them so closely described them as narcissistic and individualistic that do not care for the nation nor the people."

Nasrallah expressed satisfaction with the parliamentary election results for Hezbollah and it’s allies while thanking the group’s supporters, in particular the expatriate voters who had travelled long distances to reach a ballot box to vote for the movement.

He highlighted how a parliament with different parties is healthy and means all sectors will share the responsibility adding that "we do not enjoy the luxury of time, and this requires us to move urgently in parliament to form a government.”

