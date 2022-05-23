Revenge for assassination of IRGC colonel is ‘definite’: Raisi

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi asserted on Monday that revenge for the assassination of IRGC Colonel Sayad Khodaei is “definite”.

“I have no doubt that the revenge of the pure blood of this great martyr is definite," Raisi said before setting off for an official visit to Muscat for talks with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Hegemonic powers “have a hand in this crime” given their failure in the face of Iranian resistance soldiers, he said, adding the terrorist attack fully exposed the enemies’ “frustration”.

Offering condolences to the colonel’s family and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, the president said, "Pursuing this incident will prove that the hands of the global arrogance is definitely behind this crime."