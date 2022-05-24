Officials condole martyrdom of IRGC colonel, vow harsh revenge

TEHRAN — Various high-ranking officials have condoled the martyrdom of the IRGC Colonel Sayyad Khodaei, noting that the perpetrators of this crime will soon face harsh revenge.

In an interview with the Yemeni Al-Masira network aired on Tuesday, IRGC chief Major General Salami said, “Any action by the enemy will be met with a decisive response.”

He added that Iran will not leave the enemy alone.

“We are always looking for them. Our confrontation with the enemies is steadfast and becomes stronger and stronger. The blood of martyr Sayyad Khodaei will not go unanswered,” he reiterated.

Emphasizing that Iran will avenge the blood of Khodaei, the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC said that everyone knows that the Iranian people and the IRGC will avenge the blood of all their loved ones, and the enemy will regret what it did.

Bagheri Kani: Silence in face of terrorism is condemned

Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy foreign minister for political affairs, visited the house of martyr Khodaei on Monday night and met with his wife, children and relatives.

Pointing out that every drop of the martyr's blood increases the burden of responsibility of the Iranian officials, the deputy foreign minister added, “This assassination not only will disrupt the progress of the Islamic Revolution, but the pure blood of the martyrs will accelerate progress.”

“As much as terrorism is condemned, so is silence against terrorism,” Bagheri Kani said, referring to the double standards of some Western governments' policies toward terrorism.

He added that the silence of some governments in the face of terror is a reward for terrorists, and terrorism will not be eradicated as long as terrorists hope to receive a reward.



Referring to Iran's strong will to fight terrorism, the deputy foreign minister said, “These assassinations have had no effect on Iran's policy in the comprehensive fight against terrorism in the region, and without a doubt, Iran's stabilizing, security-building and counter-terrorism policy will continue.”

Concurrent with the visit of deputy foreign minister, IRGC Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani also offered his condolences to the martyr Khodaei family.

