1.68m tons of basic commodities imported in 2 months

TEHRAN- Iran’s Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has announced that 1.68 million tons of basic commodities has been imported to the country by this company during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21).

As reported, the goods, including wheat, rise, and raw oil, were imported by 28 vessels.

The basic goods imported into the country are sent to the centers and storage facilities of these products throughout the country according to the transportation plan of the GTC, and then based on the needs of population centers, they are sent for distribution to all parts of the country.

As announced by the deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran imported 30.9 million tons of basic goods in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

Foroud Asgari, the deputy head of IRICA for customs affairs, said that the imported goods were in 25 commodity groups.

Putting the value of the imported basic commodities at $19.6 billion in the past year, the official said that the imports show a 60-percent rise in worth and a 32-percent growth in weight, as compared to the Iranian calendar year 1399.

MA//MA