Persian readers led to “Pan’s Labyrinth”

TEHRAN – “Pan’s Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun” by Guillermo del Toro and Cornelia Funke has been published in Persian.

Published by Ofoq, the book has been translated into Persian by Payman Esmaeilian.

Fans of dark fairy-tales like “The Hazel Wood” and “The Cruel Prince” will relish this atmospheric and absorbing book based on Guillermo del Toro’s critically acclaimed movie.

Oscar winning writer-director Guillermo del Toro and New York Times bestselling author Cornelia Funke have come together to transform del Toro’s hit movie “Pan’s Labyrinth” into an epic and dark fantasy novel for readers of all ages, complete with haunting illustrations and enchanting short stories that flesh out the folklore of this fascinating world.

This spellbinding tale takes readers to a sinister, magical and war-torn world filled with richly drawn characters like trickster fauns, murderous soldiers, child-eating monsters, courageous rebels and a long-lost princess hoping to be reunited with her family.

“Pan’s Labyrinth” is a brilliant collaboration between masterful storytellers that’s not to be missed.

Del Toro is a Mexican director mostly known for his acclaimed films “Pan’s Labyrinth”, “The Devils Backbone”, “Crimson Peak” and the “Hellboy” film franchise.

His films draw heavily on sources as diverse as weird fiction, fantasy, horror and war. In 2009, Del Toro released his debut novel, “The Strain”, co-authored with Chuck Hogan, as the first part of “The Strain Trilogy”, an apocalyptic horror series featuring vampires. The series continued with “The Fall” in 2010 and concluded with “The Night Eternal” in 2011.

Cornelia Funke tells stories for all ages—as storytellers do—for book eaters and those who don’t succumb easily to printed magic.

She is the bestselling author of “Dragon Rider” and “The Thief Lord”.

Photo: A copy of the Persian edition of “Pan’s Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun”.

