Publicizing Hamedan’s glory neglected for years: expert 

TEHRAN – Efforts to globally introduce the splendor of Hamedan, which its history of civilization dates thousands of years, have largely been neglected for years, a senior cultural heritage expert said on Monday.

“Unfortunately, considerable effort has not been made in previous years to introduce Hamedan which enjoys a treasured history and ancient glory,” said Mohammad-Hassan Talebian who is a senior advisor to the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

“All areas of Hamedan are treasured… In fact, in the realm of intangible cultural heritage, all events, memories, cultural figures, traditions, and rituals must be safeguarded,” Talebian explained.

Hamedan has been important in various historical eras, however, its historical core, Hegmataneh, is of very high importance, the official said.

Earlier this month, Hamedan’s tourism directorate formed a working group to identify, investigate and solve potential problems in the path of possible registration of ancient Hegmataneh in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Pitifully little remains from antiquity, but significant parts of the city center are given over to excavations. Ecbatana was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenid kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

The ancient city is widely believed to be once a mysterious capital of Medes. According to ancient Greek writers, the city was founded in about 678 BC by Deioces, who was the first king of the Medes.

French Assyriologist Charles Fossey (1869 – 1946) directed the first excavation in Tepe Hegmateneh for six months in 1913. Erich Friedrich Schmidt (1897 – 1964), who was a German and American-naturalized archaeologist, took some aerial photos from Hamedan between 1935 and 1937.

According to the Greek historian Xenophon of Athens (c.430-c.355), Ecbatana became the summer residence of the Achaemenid kings. Their palace is described by the Greek historian Polybius of Megalopolis. He writes that the city was richer and more beautiful than all other cities in the world; although it had no wall, the palace, built on an artificial terrace, according to Livius, a website on ancient history written and maintained since 1996 by the Dutch historian Jona Lendering.

Additionally, an inscription unearthed in 2000 indicates that Achaemenid king Artaxerxes II Mnemon (404-358) built a terrace with columns in Ecbatana. Some twelve kilometers southwest of Hamedan is Ganjnameh, where Darius I and his son Xerxes had inscriptions cut into the rock.

Polybius, a Greek historian of the Hellenistic period noted for his work The Histories, tells that the builders used cedar and cypress wood, which was covered with silver and gold. The roof tiles, columns, and ceilings were plated with silver and gold. He adds that the palace was stripped of its precious metals in the invasion of the Macedonian king Alexander the Great and that the rest was seized during the reigns of Antigonus and Seleucus. Later, Ecbatana was one of the capitals of the Seleucid and the Parthian Empires, sometimes called Epiphaneia.

Later, around 1220, Hamedan was destroyed by the Mongol invaders. In 1386 it was sacked by Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, and the inhabitants were massacred. It was partly restored in the 17th century and subsequently changed hands often between Iranian ruling houses and the Ottomans.

