Modares-Zadeh appointed as new secretary-general of ICCIMA

TEHRAN- Mojtaba Modares-Zadeh was appointed as the new secretary-general of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the ICCIMA published on its website on Tuesday.

ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafei appointed Modares-Zadeh to the post replacing Mohammad-Reza Ramezani.

Modares-Zadeh mentioned some of his top programs as:

* Using as much as possible the intellectual capacities of the board of representatives of ICCIMA, chambers of the counties, unions and associations

* Special attention to knowledge-based and innovative companies, creative industries, and intellectual capabilities of the youth working there

* Extensive scientific interaction with all experts, professors, and cooperation with think tanks and universities across the country

* Special attention to the research center of ICCIMA

* Scientific, practical and media confrontation of ICCIMA with sanctions

* Using the capacity, prestige and international position of the ICCIMA in removing obstacles to foreign trade, increasing exports, scientific interactions, and expanding economic diplomacy

* More and more cooperation with the government in terms of better implementation of the general policies of Article 44 of the constitution, and complete implementation of the law on continuous improving of the business environment

MA/MA