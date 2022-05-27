More than 63m tons of cement produced in a year

TEHRAN- Iran produced 63.076 million tons of cement in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry reported.

As reported, the cement output fell 9.1 percent in the past year, from the preceding year.

Iran's cement industry has a history of more than eight decades of activity.

Currently, there are 96 cement production lines active in 74 factories across Iran, and nearly half of them are less than 10 years old. This is an indication that new production units have a greater share of the total output in this sector.

Neighboring countries are not only the consumers of Iranian cement but also demand the transfer of the cement industry’s technology to their countries.

