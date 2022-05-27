Museum dedicated to Gol-o-morgh paintings inaugurated in Shiraz

TEHRAN – On Thursday, a museum dedicated to Gol-o-morgh (a unique style of Persian painting featuring bird and floral motifs in different colors) was officially inaugurated in Shiraz, the capital of southern Fars province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Owned by the private sector, the museum is showcasing artworks such as Gol-o-morgh paintings, woodcarving, khatamkari (a form of marquetry), Haft-Rang tiles (meaning seven-colored tiles), Seyyed Moayyed Mohsen-Nejad explained on Friday.

As a result of opening this and another museum dedicated to dolls in Fars, there are now 50 museums spread across the province, the official added.

It is estimated that the Gol-o-morgh museum attracts 30,000 visitors a year, he noted.

The ancient region of Fars, also spelled Pars or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (c. 550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC.

The capital city of Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking to this provincial capital which was the literary capital of Persia during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights including Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, and Jameh Mosque of Atigh.

