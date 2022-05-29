Iran, Germany private sectors to expand cooperation

TEHRAN – A group of 20 Iranian businessmen and company representatives visited Germany from April 24 to May 14 as part of a joint project organized by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) in collaboration with the International Trade Center (ITC).

As reported by the TPO portal, during their visit, the Iranian delegates attended a training course held by the German side, visited several international exhibitions, and met with the representatives of related German companies and production units to discuss future cooperation.

They held B2B meetings with the representatives of 75 major German companies during which several agreements, memorandums of understanding (MOUs), and contracts were reached between the two sides for cooperation in a variety of areas.

According to Mir-Hadi Seyedi, TPO's advisor in international affairs, the aim of this project was to help facilitate the presence of Iranian companies and producers in global arena, especially the European markets and to use the existing capacities in the EU for export development.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been taking serious measures to return to the global trade scene despite the limitations created by the U.S. sanctions and, as the body in charge of promoting international trade, the TPO has been a pioneer in this regard.

Iran and Germany signed an MOU for cooperation in the training and education of industry managers and entrepreneurs back in October 2018.

EF/MA