Iran’s Banitaba takes gold at 2022 IBSA Judo Grand Prix
May 29, 2022 - 14:20
TEHRAN – Meysam Banitaba from Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2022 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Kazakhstan on Sunday.
Banitaba defeated his Turkish opponent Abdurrahim Ozalp in the final bout of the Men’s -60kg.
The bronze medal went to Brazilian judoka Elielton Oliveira.
Competition is being held at the Jekpe-Jek Hall in Nur-Sultan in eight weight categories (four in men and four in women).
The 2022 IBSA Judo Grand Prix has brought about 200 judokas from 25 countries together.
