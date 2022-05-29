Iran’s Banitaba takes gold at 2022 IBSA Judo Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Meysam Banitaba from Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2022 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Banitaba defeated his Turkish opponent Abdurrahim Ozalp in the final bout of the Men’s -60kg.

The bronze medal went to Brazilian judoka Elielton Oliveira.

Competition is being held at the Jekpe-Jek Hall in Nur-Sultan in eight weight categories (four in men and four in women).

The 2022 IBSA Judo Grand Prix has brought about 200 judokas from 25 countries together.