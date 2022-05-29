“I live with the characters in my books!”

Behnaz Zarabizadeh is the author of several books, including "Saji," "Sheena's Daughter," and "Eleventh Golestan."

She is also a literature expert at the Center for the Intellectual Development of Child and Adolescents and has written for youngsters as well.

Soore Mehr recently published Behnaz Zarabizadeh's book "Saji," which includes Nasrin Bagherzadeh's memories, a girl from Khorramshahr who has a good life in her city with her husband Bahman Bagheri, and suddenly the war overshadows her entire life. In an interview with Zarabizadeh, we discussed her work and how it came to be.

She began by describing the factor that led to the majority of her works being well received by the audience, and she stated that the subject matter is the most important thing to her. “I conduct extensive research on the subject and make every effort to include a story in my work, because people enjoy stories, and my works typically include one,” said Behnaz Zarabizadeh.

She explained why she chose Saji's subject, declaring that she enjoyed writing about Khorramshahr because it was always fascinating to her, and she had always wanted to write a novel about this city. “When this subject was offered to me, I was resting after finishing "The Eleventh Golestan." I hesitated because I was tired, but when I realized that the work was about Khorramshahr, I couldn't say no and asked them to send me the interview,” she said.

“I read the document and thought the memories were very chaotic, which is why it took me so long to read it. I felt that more interviews were required, so I interviewed the narrator for more than 50 hours, paying close attention to all of the details, which caused her to recall more memories, and eventually, a story emerged from the memories,” she added.

She also noted that she is very strict when it comes to writing, as well as any other responsibility she accepts in life and that she will not stop until she is completely satisfied with her work.

“Every three books I've written in the field of war makes me feel like I've lived three lives apart from my own. I also live with the characters in my novels because I enjoy writing great works,” said Behnaz Zarabizadeh.

At last, she expressed her disapproval of the high cost of books, declaring that many people enjoy books but cannot afford them because of their cost.

