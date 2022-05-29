Four Persian carpets measuring 2,000 Sq meters exported to UAE

TEHRAN – Four giant Persian carpets measuring 2,000 Sq meters have recently been exported to the UAE, a customs spokesman said on Saturday.

The handwoven carpets took seven years to be completed, Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said.

The carpets consist of two pieces each covering 600 square meters (20 meters by 30 meters), and two carpets measuring 400 square meters (20 meters by 20 meters), the official explained.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and their good quality. Among Persian carpets, particularly those of the classic period, the medallion may represent an open lotus blossom with 16 petals as seen from above, a complex star form, or a quatrefoil with pointed lobes.

A medallion carpet is any floor covering on which the decoration is dominated by a single symmetrical centerpiece, such as a star-shaped, circular, quatrefoil, or octagonal figure. The name, however, is sometimes also given to a carpet on which the decoration consists of several forms of this kind or even of rows of medallion figures.

AFM