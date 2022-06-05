Little-known province to come under spotlight at Iranology event

TEHRAN – A national conference on Iranian studies and Iranology is scheduled to be held in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province on August 28, the province’s deputy governor has said.

The conference will focus on introducing the historical, cultural, and artistic capacities of the host province, Seyyed Javad Hashemi said, CHTN reported on Sunday.

Researchers, academics, and interested people may present their papers and research on the historical province, the official explained.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad has a lot to offer in the field of history, archeology, geography, literature, and tourism, all of which deserve attention, he added.

The lesser-known province is home to various nomads and is a top destination for those interested in visiting in person the nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

