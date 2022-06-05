Iran football suffer lack of World Cup prep

TEHRAN – Kicking off less than six months out from the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Iran football federation has failed to arrange a friendly match yet.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ were scheduled to play Canada on June 5 but the match was canceled.

The football federation announced that it would arrange a match against Uruguay but the match has yet to be confirmed so far due to the long distance.

South Africa, then, announced their readiness to play Iran in Doha but the match was cancelled.

Algeria were the other candidate but it has not been clear until now whether the match will be held or not.

The football federation said the National Team would meet Oman in Doha, BUT, the warm-up match was also called off.

Iran have been drawn in a tough group along with England, the U.S. and one of Ukraine or Wales.

While the national teams around the world have started their preparation, Dragan Skocic’s team waste time and it could be irreversible damage to the team.