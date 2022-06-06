Iranian delegation visits Qatar to attend joint economic committee meeting

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday to hold talks with senior Qatari officials and attend the two country’s eighth Joint Economic Committee meeting.

A high-ranking delegation of Iranian government officials, including Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi and head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak accompany Mehrabian during his visit.

As part of the scheduled meetings with Qatari officials, Mehrabian met with Qatari Minister of Energy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi on Monday to discuss areas of interest for cooperation.

In this meeting, the energy minister expressed Iran’s interest in further expansion of economic relations between the two countries. He noted that the cooperation capacities of the two countries are very appropriate and emphasized removing the existing obstacles.

Referring to the good relations between the two countries in various fields, Mehrabian said: “The Iranian government has emphasized the development of relations with neighboring countries, and accordingly, these relations are increasing every day.”

The Qatari side also emphasized the need for increased efforts to develop relations between the two countries and to pave the way for trade exchanges.

Iran, Qatar ink document to support private sectors

On the same day, the Iranian delegation also met with the country’s businessmen and traders residing in Qatar and discussed various issues.

Speaking in this meeting, Mehrabian announced the signing of a document for supporting the private sectors of Iran and Qatar with the aim of developing trade cooperation between the two countries.

“The level of relations with neighboring countries has grown significantly since the current government has taken office in Iran,” he said, stressing that the Qatari market is a green market ready for the presence of Iranian businessmen and traders.

“Iran’s trade relations with the neighboring countries have increased by over 450 percent in the past nine months, and the figure is 900 percent for the past three months,” the minister said.

Iranian business center launched in Qatar

Peyman-Pak for his part, announced the establishment of an Iranian business center in Qatar to support the country’s traders.

Peyman-Pak said that transportation and banking relations are of special importance for the development of trade between the two countries.

Also, the head of the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce referred to the role of the private sectors of the two countries in trade development and said: "In Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce, we seek to provide a special model of public-private partnership in Qatar."

Qatari private sector eager for activity in Iran

Later on Monday, Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie met with Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and explored avenues of mutual cooperation.

In this meeting, Al Thani expressed satisfaction with the presence of the Iranian trade delegation in Qatar and noted that Qatar’s private sector is eager to cooperate with its Iranian counterparts.

“In the field of trade, we will act on the basis of the political relations between the two countries which are very good,” he said, stressing his country's readiness to solve the problems that Iranian businessmen may face in trade with Qatar.

Shafeie also described the political relations between the two countries as very positive and added: “We should try to develop trade relations between the two countries in line with the political relations. The development of economic relations will also lead to the stability of political ties, and Iran is very enthusiastic in this regard.”

The eighth meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Committee is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Doha.

Mehrabian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Thani will co-chair the intergovernmental committee meeting.

Meetings between officials of the two countries have increased in recent months as Qatar prepares to host the World Cup 2022 in November and December.

Iran has offered its full logistical support to help Qatar successfully organize the tournament.

EF/MA