Richard D. Wolff’s “Understanding Socialism” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Understanding Socialism” by American economist Richard D. Wolff has been published in Persian.

Noon is the publisher of the book translated by Farhad Akbarzadeh.

A blend of history, analysis and theory, “Understanding Socialism” is an honest and approachable text that knocks down false narratives, confronts the failures and challenges of various socialist experiments throughout history, and offers a path to a new socialism based on workplace democracy.

Several scholars have made comments about “Understanding Socialism”, which was first published in 2019.

“Richard Wolff's book is the best accessible and reliable treatment we have of what socialism is, was and should be,” American philosopher Cornel West said.

English broadcast journalist Laura Flanders said, “In the same accessible style that has made his programs and lectures such a hit, he explains his subject in a way that's not only smart, but makes the rest of us feel smart. It’s actionable intelligence for every person.”

“Lucid, brilliant and uncompromising in his dissection of the capitalist system he also provides a sane and just socialist alternative to capitalist exploitation, one we must all fight to achieve,” American journalist Chris Hedges commented.

Richard D. Wolff is well-known for his work on Marxian economics, economic methodology and class analysis.

He is a professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and currently a visiting professor in the graduate program in international affairs of the New School University in New York.

Wolff has also taught economics at Yale University, City University of New York, University of Paris I (Sorbonne), and The Brecht Forum in New York City.

In 2010, Wolff published “Capitalism Hits the Fan: The Global Economic Meltdown and What to Do About It”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Richard D. Wolff’s book “Understanding Socialism”.

MMS/YAW