Intl. kitchen, pool, sauna, bath industries expo running in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 19th International Exhibition of Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Pool Industries, and Equipment kicked off on Tuesday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior officials including the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC).

Attended by 80 foreign and domestic companies, the event is going to be a place for showcasing the latest advancements and achievements in the kitchen, bath, sauna, and pool industries.

Covering four main categories of kitchen, pool, sauna, and bath, the four-day event aims to increase the efficiency of Iranian factories and production units, expand the industry’s export markets, identify problems, barriers, and weaknesses in the industry, and also to create a healthy competitive environment for domestic producers to improve their production quality.

In this exhibition, various tools and equipment used in the home, industrial, and field kitchens such as cabinets, sinks, air conditioners, ventilators, lighting systems, kitchen tables and chairs, food processing equipment, food preparation equipment, food service equipment (self-service and catering lines) maintenance equipment, fixed and mobile refrigeration, industrial dishwashers, restaurant and coffee shop equipment, as well as bathroom equipment, bathtubs, bathrooms, toilets, partitions and showers, sauna and swimming pool equipment, sauna and swimming pool facilities are being showcased.

EF/MA