650,000 travelers tour Kordestan attractions in three days

TEHRAN – More than 650,000 sightseers visited the cultural and natural sites of the western Kordestan province from June 3 to 5, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“A total of 654,789 people visited historical sites and natural sights throughout the province during the mentioned period,” Yaqub Guylian explained on Tuesday.

Travelers also made some 188,000 overnight stays in the official accommodation centers across the province during the time noted, the official added.

Last month, the official announced that some 73.5 billion rials ($284,000) were allocated to five tourism projects across the western province including traditional accommodation centers and a traditional restaurant.

The projects are estimated to generate over 40 job opportunities upon their completion, the official added.

Kordestan has excellent capacities in the tourism sector, which can be a better ground for the province’s development if tourism projects are supported, he noted.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

