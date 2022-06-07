MP: Iran ready to interact with neighbors to establish security

TEHRAN — The head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation to Armenia said on Monday that Iran is ready to cooperate and interact with neighboring countries in order to establish peace, stability and security in the region.

Abbas Moqtadaei, deputy chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, who has traveled to Armenia to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said Iran emphasizes the need for cooperation and joint interaction between the countries of the region to achieve lasting peace and security.

“Countries that have an exploitative and destructive approach to the whole region from outside, are ignoring the interests of other countries and harming the real peace and security process in the region,” he lamented.

Moqtadaei continued by saying that this meeting has created an opportunity to redefine a new round of cooperation, coordination and unity based on friendship of nations in the Eurasian region.

“In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate and interact with neighboring countries to establish peace, stability and tranquility in the region,” he concluded.

