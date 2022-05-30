Taliban delegation to visit Iran

TEHRAN – A Taliban delegation headed by a top immigration official will pay a visit to Iran in the near future to discuss the status of Afghan refugees in Iran.

Seyed Hassan Mortazavi, Iran's deputy ambassador to Kabul, met on Sunday with Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani, acting Afghan Minister of Refugee Affairs, to discuss the Taliban delegation's upcoming visit to Iran, Fars News reported.

“The situation in Afghanistan in recent months has been such that the Islamic Republic of Iran has hosted a large number of new immigrants, which requires coordination with the Afghan governing body,” Mortazavi said of the meeting.

He added, “After the new government came to power in Afghanistan, some administrative problems have arisen for Afghan refugees in Iran, so it was decided that the two sides work together to solve problems of Afghan refugees in Iran as much as possible.”

He noted, “As previously announced, a delegation from the Ministry of Refugees of the Government of Afghanistan will head to Tehran to follow the process of solving the problems of Afghan refugees so that administrative facilities for solving these problems can be jointly devised and implemented.”

It should be noted that in recent months a large number of Afghan citizens have migrated to Iran. Most of them have entered illegally. Currently, the Iranian Ministry of Interior is trying to solve some problems in this regard by creating a special census plan for foreign nationals.

It is noteworthy that the solution to the problems of Afghan refugees is possible through cooperation with the Afghan governing body, and the solution of the problems should not be tied to political issues, Fars News said.

Iran and Afghanistan are in the process of cementing their ties, especially in the economic sector.

Officials of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced their readiness to establish a joint chamber of commerce with Iran. According to a previous agreement between the two countries, the chamber was established in Iran, but was not established in Afghanistan over the years, the state news agency IRNA reported.

The Afghan chamber of commerce announced on Friday that an Afghan delegation met with the board of the Iran Chamber of Commerce and Investment to establish a joint chamber inside the country, and establish coordination and bilateral meetings in Kabul.

Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the board of directors of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, mentioned Iran as a major trading partner and called for coordination and resolution of trade problems on the border between the two countries.

In this regard, he considered the establishment of a joint chamber inside Afghanistan as an important need.

Shafiqullah Atai, head of Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce and Investment, also stressed the importance of developing trade relations and resolving existing problems, exchanging trade delegations, holding exhibitions and joint ventures.

He also announced Afghanistan is ready to establish a joint chamber of commerce with Iran.

On the other hand, the Iranian delegation underlined the importance of developing trade relations and joint investments between the two neighbors.