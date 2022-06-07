Iran knocked out of 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup

TEHRAN – Iran were knocked out of the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan after playing to a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan scored in the first half from Jurakuziyev Otabek and Iran levelled through Arya Yousefi but could not find the winner as they made their exit from the Group Stage as Uzbekistan finished as Group A winners followed by history-makers Turkmenistan.

With top spot in Group A secured, head coach Timur Kapadze made 11 changes from the match against Qatar and with the partisan crowd of 19,876 cheering them on, and Uzbekistan did not disappoint.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s boys started the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Qatar and suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Turkmenistan.

Iran finished third above Qatar on goal difference.