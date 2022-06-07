Iran start VNL 2022 on high note

TEHRAN – Iran defeated China 3-1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15) at the men’s Volleyball Nations League 2022 Pool 1 early Wednesday. .

Morteza Sharifi top-scored with 20 points, while Yu Yuantai and Zhang Jingyin scored 16 points each for China.



The first competition day was held in Brasilia, Brazil.



Iran are scheduled to play the Netherlands Early Friday.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League is the fourth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The preliminary round will be held during five weeks between June 7 June and July 10. The final round will be held from July 20 to 24