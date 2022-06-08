TEDPIX gains 4,911 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 4,911 points to reach 1.520 million on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Over 11.271 billion securities worth 120.15 trillion rials (about $455.97 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index gained 2,936 points, and the second market’s index increased 11,940 points.

A market analyst believes that the Iranian stock exchange market can grow by 30 percent by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023).

In an interview with IRNA on May 8, Ahmad Eshtiaqi pointed to the growth of the stock market index and the factors affecting it and said: “It seems that the shares of companies still have room for growth and according to the forecasts, the stock market can grow by about 30 percent by the end of the year, but this growth will be gradual and slow.”

The analyst noted that the shareholders’ interest in the capital market over the past few years has been due to the value of companies' stock, so when the shares still have room to grow, the market index will grow as well.

EF/