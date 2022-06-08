“Gach Pej” in the old Tehrani accent

The book "Gach Pej," written by Mohsen Rezvani and published by Soore Mehr, is a novel dealing with societal issues and people's difficulties in the period, and written in the traditional Tehrani accent and employing vocabulary from the Qajar era, which has long been loved by readers of old books.

When you start reading, you will see lovers who write to their mistresses in the dark alleys of old Tehran, expressing their sadness at not seeing each other.

The book, like a sparrow, wanders from branch to branch, exploring a wide range of topics in its 51 notes, including Facebook likes and mobile phones, and sharing love between satellite signals, and the book's author captivates the audience with a sweet plot and short dialogues.

Mohsen Rezvani's book, written as a collection of brief and humorous notes with old literature and idioms, connects the audience to the society's daily political and social problems as well as the city's streets in a unique way. He's also spoken out about societal issues like addiction, criticizing it with his sarcastic words.

This book is an excellent choice if you're looking for a book to spend some time with and put a smile on your face these days. It can show you the concerns of the day in a different language and in the form of social humor and fun.