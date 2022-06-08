IAEA board resolution is ‘politically motivated’: senior MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has decried the draft resolution submitted by the U.S. and its European allies to the UN nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors as “politically motivated.”

Alireza Salimi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board, said the resolution is aimed at imposing conditions on Iran in the talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“It is clear that this resolution is politically motivated and its purpose is to pressure Iran to accept the conditions imposed in the negotiations for the revival of the JCPOA,” Salimi told ICANA. “In fact, the Americans are not looking for an agreement, they want to impose their demands, and Europe has shown that it is subject to the White House and does not discuss issues from a legal point of view.”

He added, “The draft resolution is completely non-technical and prepared in a political atmosphere, which shows the American pressure to support Israel. This trend causes the world's public opinion to consider the Board of Governors and European countries as a functionary of the Zionists. At least the Europeans were expected to show that they make independent decisions, regardless of the pressures of the Zionist lobby.”

He noted, “It seems that in this atmosphere, the countries of the region are also pouring fuel on the fire, something that the Islamic Republic will not forget.”

The United States and its European allies submitted a draft resolution to the UN nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors. Stephanie Liechtenstein, a Vienna-based journalist covering diplomatic developments, said that “there will be a vote on the resolution submitted by U.S. & E3 to the IAEA Board of Governors either tomorrow (Wednesday) evening or Thursday morning.”

According to the journalist, the resolution is “a mildly-worded draft and there is no mention of the matter being referred to the UN Security Council.”

